Official reception dedicated to Independence Day and Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan organized in Washington

An official reception and party dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Day of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan was organized in Washington, Azerbaijani Embassy in the US said, News.az reports.

The US side was represented at the event by Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Erika Olson, Laura Cooper, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia, and Brigadier General Colby Watt, Chief of Staff of the Oklahoma National Guard.

At the same time, more than 600 guests, including ambassadors of about 30 countries, numerous military attachés, leaders and representatives of Jewish organizations and various research centers, as well as members of the Azerbaijani community living in the United States, took part in the reception.

News.Az