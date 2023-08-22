Official welcome ceremony was held for President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Official welcome ceremony was held for President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Official welcome ceremony was held for President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

An official welcome ceremony has today been held for President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, News.az reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the President of Uzbekistan in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva welcomed President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

President Ilham Aliyev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev reviewed the guard of honor.

The national anthems of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to the President of Uzbekistan, while members of the Uzbek delegation were introduced to the President of Azerbaijan.

The guard of honor marched in front of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the accompaniment of a military march.

The presidents posed for official photos.

News.Az