OIC Secretary General congratulates people of Azerbaijan on successful presidential elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OIC Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the successful conclusion of the presidential elections on 11 April 2018, and congratulated President-elect Ilham Aliyev on his victory.

He expressed satisfaction with the electoral process conducted in a transparent, peaceful, orderly and competitive manner and in an atmosphere of national harmony.

Dr. Othaimeen commended the huge turnout of voters in the presidential elections in Azerbaijan who demonstrated a high sense of responsibility and commitment towards strengthening democracy. He also commended the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan for administering an orderly and transparent election process, including provision of equitable access to all contenders.

While praising the maturity of democracy and effectiveness of the electoral system in Azerbaijan, Dr. Othaimeen reaffirmed OIC’s commitment to further developing its longstanding relationship with Azerbaijan and its people.

News.Az

News.Az