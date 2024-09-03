OIC Secretary General hails Azerbaijan's successful early parliamentary elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the successful organization of the parliamentary elections.

“At the invitation of the Government of Azerbaijan, the General Secretariat of the OIC dispatched a mission to observe the early parliamentary elections in the Republic of Azerbaijan, which took place on Sunday, September 1, 2024. These elections covered all parts of Azerbaijan, including the liberated territories.The OIC team observed the electoral process in three stages: preparations during the pre-voting period, election day, and vote counting.The mission met with electoral stakeholders in the Republic of Azerbaijan and received a briefing on the voting process.The mission concluded that the electoral process was conducted in a transparent, free, and organized manner, with a significant turnout of voters exercising their political and civil rights to choose their representatives in Parliament,” he said in his congratulatory message.

News.Az