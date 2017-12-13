OIC summit declares East Jerusalem as Palestine’s capital

+ ↺ − 16 px

East Jerusalem has been declared the capital of Palestine in a resolution adopted following the emergency summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, the Turkish media report Dec. 13.

The OIC also urged all countries to condemn the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Trend reports.

Previously, US President Donald Trump proclaimed that the US recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Israel proclaimed Jerusalem its capital after the end of the War of Independence in 1949. In 1967, after the Six Days War, it seized East Jerusalem and united it with the West Jerusalem, but the UN did not recognize this. Embassies of countries that have diplomatic relations with Israel are located mainly in Tel Aviv, Herzliya and Ramat Gan.

News.Az

News.Az