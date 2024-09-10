Oil prices are expected to decrease in the next two years - FORECAST

+ ↺ − 16 px

The international banking and financial services corporation of the Netherlands, ING ( Internationale Nederlanden Groep ), has updated its forecast on the average price of Brent standard oil, News.Az reports.

According to the forecast of ING Group, the average price of Brent oil in 2024 will be 82 dollars (previous forecast - 84 dollars), and in 2025 it will be 77 dollars (previous forecast - 79 dollars).Moreover, ING Group predicts that the price of Brent will be at the level of 75 dollars in 2026 (the forecast has not changed).According to ING Group calculations, the average price of Brent oil in 2023 was 82 dollars.

News.Az