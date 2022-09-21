Oil prices climb on world markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices ticked up on Wednesday on supply concerns, but expectations of another aggressive U.S. interest rate hike capped gains amid investor concerns it could lead to a recession and hurt fuel demand, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $90.73 a barrel by 0415 GMT after falling $1.38 the previous day.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $83.99 a barrel, up 5 cents, or 0.1%. The October delivery contract expired down $1.28 on Tuesday while the more active November contract lost $1.42.

