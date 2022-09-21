Oil prices climb on world markets
Oil prices ticked up on Wednesday on supply concerns, but expectations of another aggressive U.S. interest rate hike capped gains amid investor concerns it could lead to a recession and hurt fuel demand, News.Az reports citing Reuters.
Brent crude futures rose 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $90.73 a barrel by 0415 GMT after falling $1.38 the previous day.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $83.99 a barrel, up 5 cents, or 0.1%. The October delivery contract expired down $1.28 on Tuesday while the more active November contract lost $1.42.