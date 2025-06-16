Oil prices push higher as Israel-Iran conflict sparks supply fears

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices rose in Asian trade on Monday, extending a recent rally after an intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran ramped up concerns over supply disruptions in the Middle East, News.az reports citing Investing.

But prices traded below a 4-½ month high hit on Friday in the immediate aftermath of Israeli attacks against Iran. Tehran retaliated with a series of missile strikes over the weekend.

for August rose 0.5% to $74.59 a barrel, while rose 0.6% to $71.66 a barrel by 21:01 ET (01:01 GMT).

Israel-Iran conflict worsens, US intervention eyed

Israel and Iran launched a volley of strikes against each other over the weekend, with leaders from both sides signaling little intent to deescalate.

Israel had first struck Tehran on Friday, and was also seen attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities. Tehran retaliated with missile strikes against major Israeli cities, with several missiles seen hitting Tel Aviv.

The latest conflict pushed up bets on more restrictions on Iranian oil, and also sparked concerns over disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, which is a major shipping channel for Asia and Europe.

Focus was now squarely on whether the U.S. will intervene in the conflict. President Donald Trump said that efforts were being made to reach a ceasefire, but that Israel and Iran may have to “fight it out” before a deal could be reached.

Trump also warned Iran against attacking U.S. facilities in the region.

Israel’s Friday attack saw Iran cancel nuclear talks with the U.S., which were scheduled to take place over the weekend.

Central bank barrage on tap

While the Israel-Iran conflict is likely to drive oil’s performance in the near-term, focus this week is also on a barrage of major central bank meetings.

The is set to meet on Tuesday and is likely to leave interest rates unchanged, although traders will be watching for any more economic cues.

The U.S. is set to keep rates unchanged on Wednesday, with focus squarely on whether the central bank will signal any more rate cuts amid softening inflation and a cooling economy.

China’s central bank is set to decide on its benchmark later this week, while the and the are also set to decide on rates this week.

News.Az