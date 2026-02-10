Oil storage fire in South Korea contained

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire that broke out at an oil storage facility in Gyeongsan, South Korea, has been contained, with no casualties reported, according to local authorities.

The blaze started around 7:47 a.m. after an explosion was reported at the cover of an outdoor oil storage tank at the Daehan Oil Pipeline Corp. facility in the city, located about 250 kilometers southeast of Seoul, News.Az reports, citing The Korea Herald.

Fire crews quickly responded to the scene and worked to suppress the flames. Officials later confirmed the situation was under control and did not pose a broader safety risk.

Authorities said there were no immediate reports of injuries. Investigations are expected to determine the cause of the explosion and fire.

