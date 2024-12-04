Oil supply from Russia to Czech Republic through Druzhba pipeline interrupted

Oil supply from Russia to Czech Republic through Druzhba pipeline interrupted

+ ↺ − 16 px

Czech officials confirmed on Wednesday that oil deliveries from Russia to the Czech Republic through the Druzhba pipeline have been interrupted.

The state Mero company that operates the pipeline network in the country said it was assessing the situation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. “The supplies have not been threatened,” Mero said.Czech Industry and Trade Minister Lukas Vlcek said it was not immediately clear what happened.“The Czech refiners are well ready for such a situation and we have a robust system of state reserves,” Vlcek said.Orlen Unipetrol refiner said its operations have not been affected.The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary are the only remaining European Union member states still receiving oil from Russia. The other EU countries stopped buying Russian oil following the country’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 as part of the EU sanctions to punish Russia for the aggression.The EU exception for the Czechs to get Russia’s oil expires on Thursday.The government previously said it was not planning to seek an extension.The Czechs have invested to double the capacity of the Italian TAL pipeline to eight million metric tons a year which continues as IKL through Germany and to the Czech Republic. The project is expected to be completed in early 2025.

News.Az