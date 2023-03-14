Olaf Scholz: Azerbaijan is becoming increasingly important partner for both Germany and European Union

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan and the European Union want to cooperate more closely within the framework of the Eastern Partnership program. Taking into account our bilateral economic relations, we discussed how exactly this is possible,” Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz said in a joint press conference with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Berlin, News.az reports.

“Azerbaijan is becoming an increasingly important partner for both Germany and the European Union. This country has great potential for energy supply to both Germany and the European Union, Azerbaijan can make a contribution. At the same time, renewable energy is also a subject of our cooperation,” the German Chancellor noted.

