Old or new buildings – what is the choice of Baku residents when buying an apartment

Old or new buildings – what is the choice of Baku residents when buying an apartment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Majority of the respondents are sure that the old buildings have been constructed of quality construction materials (84%).

In recent times, the quality of Soviet architecture has been questioned very often, which is based on many reasons. Small and narrow ‘Khrushchyovka’ buildings and already expired technical supply are among these reasons. However, ‘Stalin-era buildings’ still keep its popularity and dominance in the apartment market. In total, 34% of the respondents expressed that, they prefer particularly Soviet buildings.

Majority of the respondents are sure that the old buildings have been constructed of quality construction materials (84%). Those, who did not forget 6, 8 magnitude earthquake in Baku on November 25, say that their preference for the Soviet buildings is based on the fact that these buildings proved to be resistant (31 %). Those who like old buildings because of the thickness (18%) and the height (5%) of the walls are not less (18%). 6% of the respondents are satisfied with the fact that there is no need to pay additional utility costs in the buildings constructed during the Soviet period. Those who approve the availability of droughts in the old buildings compose 5 % of the respondents.

The survey was conducted on the dates of April 19-May 1, among 400 respondents in Baku city via the phone. Error size of the survey results is maximum 4.9%.

News.Az

News.Az