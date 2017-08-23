Yandex metrika counter

Old residential buildings to be renovated at state expense in Azerbaijan's Shamkir

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on improving the living conditions of the residents of Shamkir, Fineko/abc.az reports.

The order implies the repair of five two-story buildings dating back to the last century. The executive powers of Shamkir region will receive AZN 3 mln from the state budget for 2017.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance is instructed to finance this order.

News.Az


