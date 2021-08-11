Olympic rings in Tokyo removed, to be replaced with Paralympic logo

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Olympic symbol monument, consisting of five interlocking rings colored blue, yellow, black, green and red, was taken down in the Tokyo Bay area Wednesday after the 17-day international sporting event ended over the weekend, according to Kyodo News.

The giant floating rings monument on a concrete platform set up at Odaiba Marine Park will soon be replaced with the "Three Agitos" symbol for the Paralympics, scheduled to be held from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.

“I had worries at first about going ahead with the Olympics amid the coronavirus pandemic, but I (now) feel it was good to have it held as the strong performances by young athletes cheered me up,” said Hiroto Sato, 58, who was watching the removal of the monument from a nearby commercial facility.

The Olympic monument, around 33 meters wide and 15 meters tall and weighing some 69 tons, was first unveiled in January last year but was taken down for maintenance after a decision was made to postpone the games for one year due to the pandemic. It was reinstalled in December.

Lit up at night, the monument played a role in creating momentum for the Olympics, which started on July 23 and ended Sunday.

The marine park, which offers panoramic views of the Tokyo skyline, overlooking the Rainbow Bridge and Tokyo Tower, served as a venue for triathlon and marathon swimming events during the Olympics. It will host competitions by para triathlon athletes.

News.Az