Olympics "will not be postponed again"

The postponed Tokyo Olympics will be "scrapped" if they cannot take place in 2021, says Games chief Yoshiro Mori, according to BBC.

Tokyo 2020 is now scheduled to run from 23 July to 8 August next year after being delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Health experts have cast doubt on whether the Games could be held next summer without a vaccine or effective drugs to treat Covid-19 being found.

When asked if the event could be moved again to 2022, Mori replied: "No."

"In that case, the Olympics will be scrapped," he added.

However, the Tokyo 2020 president said he was confident the rescheduled Games would go ahead.

"This Olympics would be much more valuable than any Olympics in the past if we could go ahead with it after winning this battle," he told Nikkan Sports.

"We have to believe this, otherwise our hard work and efforts will not be rewarded."

