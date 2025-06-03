One dead, dozens injured as strong earthquake hits Türkiye - VIDEO/UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 14-year-old girl died and dozens were injured early Tuesday as panic and fear gripped residents during a magnitude 5.8 earthquake that struck off the coast of Marmaris in Türkiye’s southwestern Mugla province, according to Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Afranur Gunlu, who suffered a panic attack during the tremor in the Fethiye district, was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved despite medical intervention, Mugla Governor Idris Akbiyik confirmed, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The quake, which occurred at a depth of 67.91 kilometers (42.1 miles) and 10.43 kilometers (6.48 miles) off the Marmaris coast in the Mediterranean Sea, did not cause major structural damage, but fear led many to leap from heights or flee buildings.

Governor Akbiyik said 69 people were affected by the earthquake, with injuries largely resulting from panicked attempts to escape.

“A total of 55 citizens have been admitted to hospitals — 10 by ambulance and 45 on foot. Fourteen citizens refused to be transferred and were treated on site,” he said. “One patient was hospitalized, 46 are undergoing treatment in the emergency room, and eight have been discharged.”

Initial assessments found only minor damage to two buildings in Marmaris, including wall cracks, but no significant destruction has been reported.

(09:38)

There was no initial reports of buildings destroyed in residential areas but a 14-year-old girl in the resort town of Fethiye died after having a panic attack, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media.

Türkiye sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

In 2023, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake killed more than 53,000 people in Türkiye and destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings in 11 southern and southeastern provinces. Another 6,000 people were killed in the northern parts of neighboring Syria.

News.Az