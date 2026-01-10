One dead, multiple injured as speeding Audi hits pedestrians in India's Jaipur - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A tragic accident in Jaipur, India's Rajasthan state, on Friday night left one person dead and 14 others injured after a speeding Audi went out of control, police said on Saturday.

The luxury car first hit a divider before plowing through food carts and roadside stalls over nearly 30 metres, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It finally collided with a tree and came to a stop, leaving several parked vehicles damaged and the Audi completely mangled.

Thirteen pedestrians were injured in the incident and rushed to nearby hospitals. Four were initially reported in critical condition and transferred to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital for advanced care. One of the injured, Ramesh Bairwa, a resident of Bhilwara, later died during treatment. The rest are now stable, according to police. VIDEO | CCTV footage shows a speeding luxury car ploughing into pedestrians near Kharabas Circle in Jaipur's Patrakar Colony area on Friday night.



(Source: Third Party)#Jaipur pic.twitter.com/t56vOHz5Hv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 10, 2026 Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Rajarshi Verma told the media that the car was travelling from Vande Mataram Circle towards Dharvas Circle at high speed. “The car hit some roadside stalls, causing one casualty. At least 12 people are still in the hospital for treatment. All injured are now out of danger, and none are in critical condition. Besides the driver, three other people were in the car. One has been detained, and the remaining three have been identified and will be arrested soon,” he said. Preliminary investigations suggest overspeeding as the primary cause, though authorities are still verifying whether alcohol was involved. Police confirmed all four occupants were allegedly under the influence at the time of the crash. The driver has been identified as Dinesh Ranwan. The vehicle has been seized, and teams are conducting searches to apprehend the remaining suspects. Authorities continue to investigate the incident, seeking to determine the full circumstances behind the accident and ensure the remaining accused are brought to justice.

News.Az