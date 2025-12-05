One dead, one wounded in Croatia shooting
Photo: Reuters
A shooting on Thursday night in Medjimurje County, northern Croatia, left one woman dead and another critically injured, the county police reported Friday.
Police received an emergency call at 20:53 (19:53 GMT), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Upon arriving at a home on Sitnice Street, officers found that a 40-year-old man had shot a 28-year-old and a 29-year-old woman before fleeing, according to the statement cited by Croatian Radiotelevision.
Both women were taken to nearby Cakovec Hospital. Despite resuscitation efforts, the 28-year-old woman died, while the 29-year-old remains in critical condition.