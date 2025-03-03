One dead, several injured in terror stabbing attack in Israel’s Haifa – VIDEO

Members of Israeli security and emergency services at the site of a stabbing terror attack at a central bus station in Haifa on March 3, 2025. (Jack GUEZ / AFP)

A man, believed to be around 70 years old, was killed in a terror stabbing attack in Haifa, according to medics.

The Magen David Adom emergency service says four others were injured, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

A teenage boy and a man and woman aged around 30 were seriously wounded, and a woman of around 70 was in moderate condition.

The injured were taken to Rambam Medical Center in the northern city.

Israel Police chief Daniel Levy says law enforcement is still trying to verify the identity of the assailant in a terror stabbing attack this morning in Haifa.

“The identity of the eliminated terrorist is not yet clear. We are scanning the area in order to rule out the presence of additional assailants,” he says in a statement after arriving at the site of the attack.

