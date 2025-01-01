One killed as cybertruck explodes at Trump Las Vegas hotel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police said a cybertruck pulled up in front of the hotel on Wednesday near a glass entrance, then smoke started coming from the vehicle and it exploded.The driver was killed and seven people were injured, police said without naming any of the individuals involved. Officials said all injuries were minor.The fire occurred around 0840 PT (1540 GMT), just hours after ten people were killed when a man drove a truck into a crowd in New Orleans, Louisiana, on New Year's Day.Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Police Department said officials were "well aware of what happened in New Orleans", referring to the attack that included improvised explosive devices found near the scene in Louisiana."As you can imagine, with an explosion here on an iconic Las Vegas Boulevard, we are taking all of the precautions that we need to take to keep our community safe," he said during a news conference."Obviously, a cybertruck, the Trump Hotel, there's lots of questions that we have to answer as we move forward," he added.Mr McMahill said there was no longer a threat to the Las Vegas community.Fire department officials said emergency responders quickly worked to extinguish the vehicle fire.They added that the public should stay away from the area and that the hotel was evacuated, with most of the guests moving to a different location.In a statement posted on X, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the "whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now. Will post more information as soon as we learn anything. We've never seen anything like this".The hotel is owned in part by President-elect Donald Trump's company. In a post on X, Trump's son, Eric Trump, said a "reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas"."The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response and professionalism," he said.Videos of the incident circulating on social media show a cybertruck in front of the entrance to the Trump hotel before erupting in flames.Stephen Ferlando told the Washington Post that he witnessed the incident from his hotel room on the 53rd floor of the Trump Tower. He told the outlet there was "definitely an explosion" and that the windows began to shake.The Trump Hotel spans 64 floors with around 1,300 suites, according to its website.Trump recently named Musk to co-lead a presidential advisory commission, the Department of Government Efficiency, after the two became close during Trump's campaign.

