One of the victims of the explosion in a nightclub in Baku died

One of the victims of the explosion at an object in the Sabail region, Fergana Eynullaeva, born in 1999, has died, News.az reports.

She was one of the seriously injured patients in intensive care with third-degree burn injuries covering 60-62 percent of her body.

As a result of the incident in a nightclub, 37 people received injuries of varying severity, two people died.



In total, 12 people are currently being treated in medical institutions. 9 of them are located in medical institutions under the jurisdiction of TABIB.



Recall that 2 people were transferred from institutions subordinated to TABIB to one of the private hospitals, whose condition is in critical condition.



It should be noted that the condition of one out of 4 people who are currently in intensive care in subordinate medical institutions is assessed as critical, the condition of 5 people who are on inpatient treatment is stable, and the condition of three more is moderate.



In total, 9 people were sent for outpatient treatment.

