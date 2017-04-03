One of the wounded in terror act in St. Petersburg is Azerbaijani

One of the wounded as a result of the terrorist act committed today in St. Petersburg is Azerbaijani, APA’s bureau in Russia reports.

Representative of the Azerbaijani Diaspora in St. Petersburg Elshan Khamzayev confirmed that he is 28-year-old Zaur Valiyev.

According to E. Khamzayev, the victim was taken into the Saint Petersburg Research Institute of Emergency Medicine n.a. I.I. Dzhanelidze

Zaur Veliyev’s condition is assessed as an average severe, the hospital told APA.

As a result of the explosion in the Petersburg metro 11 people killed and 45 others were injured.

