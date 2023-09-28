Ongoing smear campaign against Azerbaijan ‘groundless’, FM Bayramov tells US official

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday met with visiting US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current situation in the region after Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist measures, as well as humanitarian aid, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Minister Bayramov underlined that ending the presence of illegal Armenian armed forces, which are the main threat in the region, will serve peace and stability.

The top diplomat highlighted the disarmament process, the measures implemented by Azerbaijan to meet the needs of the Armenian residents, and the negotiations on their reintegration.

He noted that the ongoing smear campaign against Azerbaijan is groundless, and Azerbaijan does not pose any threat to Armenian residents.

The foreign minister emphasized that the allegations against Azerbaijan are unfounded, and Azerbaijan is ready to organize a visit of the UN bodies to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan under the leadership of the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan to prove this.

Minister Bayramov drew US Acting Assistant Secretary`s attention to the fact that despite all the efforts made by Azerbaijan through the involved international partners, the Armenian side continues to obstruct the peace process. He emphasized that Azerbaijan is interested in the peace process with Armenia on the basis of mutual respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

