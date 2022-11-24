Online training to be organized for journalists via Eduaz.com platform

+ ↺ − 16 px

Online training sessions will be organized for journalists via the Eduaz.com platform through the joint cooperation of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA), the Media Analysis Center, EDUAZ co LLC, and Anadolu Agency.

The announcement was made during a presentation ceremony for the E-Kiosk digital platform for newspapers and magazines, which was held in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at the event, Lala Hasanova, Project Manager, EDUAZ co LLC, said the online training platform, intended for media entities in order for journalists to improve their professionalism and learn new trends in this field, will cover a wider audience, save time, and provide the opportunity to benefit from training regardless of time and place.

The project, which provides for the presentation of online certificates at the end of the training sessions, will become an operational and multi-content platform not only for media representatives but also for students, teachers, and business entities in learning various topics, ensuring personal development. It will also become an effective local resource for increasing learning and development opportunities.

Later, information was given about the courses organized via the platform, and the questions from event participants were answered.

