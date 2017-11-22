Only Russia can solve Nagorno-Karabakh problem, says Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Only Russia can solve the Nagorno-Karabakh problem, therefore this issue will be raised once again at today's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported Nov.22.

"Earlier, I discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Putin and he told me that Russia is doing everything possible to solve this problem. I once again called on the Russian president to be more attentive to the issue of the return of the five regions, since this problem can only be solved by Russia," he added.

"I will raise this issue again today at a meeting with the Russian president, since the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a national issue for us," the Turkish president said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

