Ons Jabeur retires from Wimbledon first-round match
Photo: Reuters

Two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur was forced to retire from her first-round match on Monday after taking a medical timeout, marking another setback in her injury-plagued season.

The 30-year-old Tunisian ended the match while trailing Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova 7-6 (5), 2-0, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Jabeur was visited by a trainer in the first set. At one point, she sat on her sideline seat and cried into a towel.

"I wasn't expecting not to feel good. I have been practicing pretty well the last few days. But I guess these things happen," Jabeur said afterward. "I'm pretty sad. Doesn't really help me with my confidence and what I keep pushing myself to do even though it was a very tough season for me. I hope I can feel better."

She lost to Elena Rybakina in the 2022 final and to Marketa Vondrousova in the 2023 final. Jabeur also was a finalist at the 2022 U.S. Open, losing to Iga Swiatek.

Jabeur's 2024 season ended early because of a shoulder injury and she's dealt with leg problems this year.


