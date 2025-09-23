OpenAI and Oracle to expand data centers in Texas

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI and Oracle plan to expand their presence in Abilene, Texas, according to a report by The Information on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the project.

OpenAI's Sam Altman and Oracle's recently named co-CEO Clay Magouryk are expected to reveal the initiative today, which builds on Oracle’s existing data hubs in the area, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

According to the report, OpenAI is preparing to channel vast amounts of money over the coming decade into leasing computing resources from those facilities.

The Texas expansion is being announcevd a day after Nvidia revealed a separate investment plan to commit up to $100 billion to support OpenAI in setting up its own data infrastructure.

