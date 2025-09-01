OpenAI plans gigawatt-scale AI data center in India

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI is considering establishing a large data center in India as part of its Stargate AI infrastructure initiative, sources say, News.Az reports, citingBloomberg.

The San Francisco-based company, known for ChatGPT, is exploring local partnerships for a facility with at least 1-gigawatt capacity, though the exact location and timeline remain undecided.

If completed, the site would rank among India’s largest data centers, joining other tech giants like Microsoft and Google.

In addition, OpenAI is opening an office in New Delhi and expanding its workforce in the country, its second-largest market by user base.

