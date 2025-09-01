OpenAI to acquire product-testing startup Statsig, names new CTO of applications

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI announced on Tuesday that it will acquire Statsig, a product-testing startup, in an all-stock deal valued at around $1.1 billion, based on OpenAI’s current $300 billion valuation.

As part of the acquisition, Statsig CEO Vijaye Raji will join OpenAI as Chief Technology Officer of Applications, overseeing product engineering for ChatGPT and OpenAI’s coding agent, Codex, as well as core systems and infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

OpenAI said that Statsig employees will join the company but continue operating independently from its Seattle office. Statsig specializes in tools that help developers test and flag new features and raised $100 million earlier this year.

The acquisition follows OpenAI’s recent $6.5 billion purchase of former iPhone designer Jony Ive’s startup, io Products, aimed at developing AI hardware. Bolstered by ChatGPT, OpenAI doubled its revenue in the first seven months of 2025 to reach an annualized run rate of $12 billion, with projections to reach $20 billion by year-end.

