OpenAI to acquire Statsig in $1.1 billion all-stock deal

OpenAI has agreed to acquire product development startup Statsig in one of the largest transactions in the history of the ChatGPT maker.

The all-stock deal values Statsig at $1.1bn, based on OpenAI’s current valuation of $300bn, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Founded in 2021, Statsig provides tools for software developers to test and flag new features. The startup's client base includes more than 3,000 companies such as OpenAI, Microsoft, and Notion, which use its services for automating experiments and managing feature rollouts.

Earlier in 2025, Statsig secured $100m in a funding round.

As part of the deal, Statsig’s founder and CEO, Vijaye Raji, will join OpenAI as the chief technology officer (CTO) of applications. According to a blog post by OpenAI, Raji will report to Fidji Simo.

As the new CTO, Raji will lead product engineering for ChatGPT and Codex, focusing on core systems and infrastructure.

OpenAI Applications CEO Fidji Simo said: “Vijaye has a remarkable record of building new consumer and B2B products and systems at scale.

“He’s joining at a time when our models are opening entirely new ways to build, and his leadership will help turn that progress into safe applications that empower people with many new tools to improve their lives, help companies increase their impact and allow developers to build faster and better products.”

The completion of the Statsig acquisition is contingent upon customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval. Once finalised, Statsig employees will transition to OpenAI, although the company will continue to operate independently from its Seattle office.

OpenAI has been actively pursuing significant acquisitions this year, supported by its increasing valuation. In March, the company completed a $40bn funding round. The company is reportedly in discussions to allow current and former employees to sell shares, aiming for a $500bn valuation.

In July 2025, OpenAI concluded a $6.5bn all-stock acquisition of an AI device startup co-founded by Apple's former design chief, Jony Ive.

Meanwhile, OpenAI is implementing several changes within its leadership team.

Kevin Weil, currently the chief product officer, will assume the role of vice president for a new team, AI for Science, Bloomberg reported. Additionally, Srinivas Narayanan will take on the position of CTO for B2B applications.

"OpenAI to acquire Statsig in $1.1bn deal" was originally created and published by Verdict, a GlobalData owned brand.

News.Az