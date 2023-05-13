Opening ceremony of “Year of Shusha - Cultural Capital of Turkic World 2023” held

+ ↺ − 16 px

Co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture and the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), an official opening ceremony of “Year of Shusha – the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023” has been held in the city of Shusha, News.Az reports.

The event brought together state officials, delegations of the TURKSOY member countries, as well as heads of Turkic cooperation organizations and others.

Prior to the event, the guests familiarized themselves with the "Culinary and Crafts" corner organized in front of the "Karabakh" hotel.

The speakers at the ceremony included Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Special Representative of the President in the Shusha district Aydin Karimov, Peoples Artist of Azerbaijan Polad Bulbuloglu, Chairman of the Union of Azerbaijani Writers, People`s Writer Anar, as well as TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev and Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliyev.

The speakers emphasized that the cradle of art and music – Shusha, is a source of pride of not only Azerbaijan but also of the entire Turkic world.

TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev noted that the opening of the 3rd Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival will be held in Shusha as well.

As a part of the event, TURSOY Secretary General presented commemorative gifts to Adil Karimli, Aydın Karimov, Polad Bulbuloglu and Kubanychbek Omuraliyev on behalf of the organization. People`s writer Anar presented Sultan Raev with the diploma established in memory of outstanding Azerbaijani People’s Poet Bakhtiyar Vahabzade.

The guests also watched a concert program performed by music and folklore ensembles of the countries of the Turkic world.

The city of Shusha was declared “the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World” by the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) in 2022.

The event was organized in accordance with the order of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on measures related to the Declaration of Shusha as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World for 2023, dated December 6, 2022.

News.Az