Opening of new TV channel proposed in Azerbaijan

The Scientific Council of the Institute of History of Azerbaijan’s National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) has held a meeting.

Attendees suggested that a new TV channel, named ‘History’, be opened in Azerbaijan, a documentary studio be created under the Institute, and the institute’s relations with Azerbaijan’s education facilities be expanded, the Institute’s PR department told APA.

During the meeting, Historian Vasif Gafarov submitted to the Scientific Council his proposals about making an estimate of Azerbaijan’s casualties from acts of genocide committed by Armenians. 

News.Az 

