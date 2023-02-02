Opening of Zangezur corridor ‘beneficial’ for all parties: Turkish minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening of the Zangezur corridor will be beneficial for all parties and bring peace and stability to the entire region, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the "Distinguished Visitors Day", held as part of the "Winter Exercises - 2023", News.Az reports.

Akar noted that Türkiye has always supported Azerbaijan and will continue to do so.

"We hope this project [Zangezur corridor] will be implemented as soon as possible in order to achieve peace and security among the countries," the Turkish defense chief added.

News.Az