Operational headquarters created to conduct search for missing mountaineers in Azerbaijan holds meeting

An operational headquarters created in connection with the search for the missing mountain climbers in Azerbaijan is holding a meeting.

Three members of Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club - Farida Jabrayilzade (born in 1991), Babur Huseynov (1990) and Namin Bunyatzade (1983) - went missing near a mountainous area in Khinalig Village of Azerbaijan’s Guba district on Dec. 23.

Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations, Lieutenant General Faig Taghizade, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Faig Taghizade, members of the headquarters, as well as Austrian mountaineer Adolf Harrer are taking part in the meeting.

A group of journalists also arrived in Guba district to observe the search for the missing mountaineers.

