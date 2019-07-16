Operator of production site in Azerbaijan’s Gunashli oil and gas field passes away

According to the preliminary version, the death was caused by a blow to the head and brain hemorrhage.

A relevant commission established by order of the director general of Azneft is investigating the causes of the incident on the spot.

Additional information about the incident will follow.

