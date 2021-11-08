Orchestra of Military Academy returned to Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The military orchestra of the Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev, who was on a visit to Turkey to participate in a series of events on the occasion of the anniversary of the Victory Day, returned to Baku.

During the visit, the military orchestra visited the monument to the national leader Heydar Aliyev and the grave of the founder of the Republic of Turkey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Ankara.

The performance of the Military Orchestra of the Azerbaijan Military Academy led by Lieutenant Colonel Fariz Mammadzade was greeted with applause in the park named after the National Leader, as well as in many other places.

News.Az

News.Az