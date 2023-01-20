Yandex metrika counter

Organization of Turkic States commemorate “Black January” martyrs

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) made a Twitter post on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, News.Az reports.

The post says: “January 20, 1990, which went down in history as Black January, is not only a "Day of Mourning" for Azerbaijani people, but also a "Day of Honor" that moved nation towards independence. We join our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters in commemorating martyrs of this heinous incident.”

