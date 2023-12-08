Organization of Turkic States hails Azerbaijan-Armenia joint statement as ‘significant step toward peace’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States welcomes the Joint Statement of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia issued on 07 December 2023, regarding the agreement between the two countries on the political dialogue and confidence building measures, according to a message said on the organization’s website.

It was noted that the Joint Statement is a significant step towards ensuring a sustainable peace in the region.

“It serves as a firm expression of the will of the two countries for taking concrete steps in normalization of the relations between them through direct dialogue, which will lead to reaching the peace treaty on the basis of respect for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said the message.

News.Az