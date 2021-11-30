Organization of Turkic States offers condolences to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Organization of Turkic States expressed condolences regarding the helicopter crash of the Azerbaijani State Border Service.

“We have learned with sorrow about the crash of the helicopter of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan. May the Almighty rest the souls of those killed in this tragic catastrophe. We wish the wounded to be healed, express our deep condolences to the brotherly Azerbaijani people and the heroic Armed Forces," the message of the organization posted on Twitter reads.

News.Az

