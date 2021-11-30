Yandex metrika counter

Organization of Turkic States offers condolences to Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
Organization of Turkic States offers condolences to Azerbaijan

The Organization of Turkic States expressed condolences regarding the helicopter crash of the Azerbaijani State Border Service.

“We have learned with sorrow about the crash of the helicopter of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan. May the Almighty rest the souls of those killed in this tragic catastrophe. We wish the wounded to be healed, express our deep condolences to the brotherly Azerbaijani people and the heroic Armed Forces," the message of the organization posted on Twitter reads.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      