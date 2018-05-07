Organizing committee set up for holding of UEFA Europa League final in Baku

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the establishment of an organizing committee for the holding of the UEFA Europa League final in Baku in May 2019, APA reports.

First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov has been appointed Chairman of the Organizing Committee. Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) President Rovnag Abdullayev has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Organizing Committee.

