Oscar 2024 shortlists announced: Standout nominees in 10 categories

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled its Oscar shortlists across 10 categories, showcasing notable entries such as Selena Gomez’s “Mi Camino” and Netflix’s “Emilia Pérez.”

Oscar shortlists quick looks

Deep look

Music Dominates: Original Song and Original Score

Top contenders for original song:

Netflix’s “Emilia Pérez” and “Wicked” Make strong showings

Documentary features showcase global perspectives

International feature highlights films from six continents

Surprise entries in craft categories

What’s next in the Oscar race?

Music, documentaries, and international films take center stage, with contributions from Elton John, Pharrell Williams, and Lin-Manuel Miranda among the highlights, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The final nominees will be announced on January 17, ahead of the March 2 ceremony, which will be hosted by Conan O’Brien.- Selena Gomez’s Ballad: “Mi Camino” advances in the original song category.Netflix Dominates: “Emilia Pérez” leads with nominations in music, sound, and hair and makeup.- “Wicked” Recognition: Advances in visual effects, sound, hair, and original score.International Features: Films from Brazil, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, and Senegal make the list.- Top Songs: Pharrell Williams, Elton John, Diane Warren, and Lin-Manuel Miranda advance.- Score Highlights: Hans Zimmer (“Blitz”), Danny Elfman (“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”), and Kris Bowers (“The Wild Robot”).- Unexpected Picks: “Deadpool & Wolverine” and “Alien: Romulus” recognized for technical excellence.- Upcoming Key Date: Final Oscar nominations announced on January 17, 2025.The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially unveiled its Oscar shortlists, narrowing contenders in 10 categories leading up to the 97th Academy Awards. Categories include original song, original score, documentary feature, international feature, and several craft-related achievements such as sound, visual effects, and hair and makeup.The release highlights a mix of acclaimed films, mainstream musicals, major streaming platform entries, and international gems, offering insight into this year’s most competitive Oscar race yet.The original song shortlist shines a light on some of music’s biggest names and film’s most memorable tracks, including Selena Gomez, Elton John, Pharrell Williams, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.- “Mi Camino” by Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez), marking a strong showing for Netflix’s bold, genre-defying film.- “Never Too Late” by *Elton John and Brandi Carlile.- “Piece by Piece” by *Pharrell Williams.- “Out of Oklahoma” by *Lainey Wilson (Twisters).- “Tell Me It’s You” by *Lin-Manuel Miranda, performed in “Mufasa: The Lion King”.- “Winter Coat” by Nicholas Britell, performed by Saoirse Ronan in “Blitz”.- Diane Warren, aiming for her 16th Oscar nomination, continues her streak with a song from “The Six Triple Eight”.- The original score category, equally competitive, features works from industry veterans and rising stars:- Hans Zimmer, who advances for “Blitz”, despite his score for “Dune: Part Two” being ruled ineligible for reusing music from its predecessor.- Danny Elfman for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”.- Kris Bowers for “The Wild Robot”.- Bryce Dessner for “Sing Sing”.- Daniel Blumberg for “The Brutalist”.Netflix’s “Emilia Pérez,” an ambitious and genre-blurring film about a transgender drug lord, emerged as a major contender this year. It led with recognition in several key categories:- International Feature- Original Score- Original Songs (“Mi Camino” and “El Mal” performed by Zoe Saldaña)- Sound- Hair and MakeupMeanwhile, “Wicked”, the highly anticipated adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, earned nods across craft categories such as:- Original Score- Hair and Makeup- Sound- Visual EffectsWhile “Wicked” didn’t include original songs and was therefore ineligible for that category, its strong presence in technical achievements solidifies its standing in this year’s Oscars race.Fifteen standout documentaries advanced to the shortlist, covering a range of global topics, inspiring stories, and social issues. Titles include:- “The Bibi Files”- “Daughters”- “Eno”- “Frida”- “The Remarkable Life of Ibelin”- “Dahomey”- “Union”- “Porcelain War”- “No Other Land”These films offer a diverse array of narratives and perspectives, making the competition particularly strong for documentary feature.The international feature shortlist underscores the Academy’s growing recognition of global storytelling. Among the notable films advancing are:- “I’m Still Here” (Brazil)- “Universal Language” (Canada)- “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” (Germany)- “Kneecap” (Ireland)- “Vermiglio” (Italy)- “Flow” (Latvia)- “Dahomey” (Senegal)These films reflect a diversity of themes and creative voices, showcasing unique cultural and cinematic expressions.The craft categories feature some unexpected contenders, including blockbuster films and genre movies:- “Deadpool & Wolverine” earned nods for sound and visual effects.- “Alien: Romulus” also received recognition for original score and visual effects.- “Dune: Part Two”, despite missing out on the score shortlist, advanced in sound, visual effects, and hair and makeup categories.The Academy’s recognition of technical achievements in mainstream and genre films highlights the growing importance of visual storytelling and innovation across all cinematic styles.The shortlists will now be narrowed further, with final nominations for each category set to be announced on January 17, 2025. These nominations will reflect the votes of Academy members across their respective branches, with some branches requiring minimum viewing or committee approvals.The winners will be revealed at the 97th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, on March 2, 2025. The ceremony will air live on ABC and stream on Hulu, continuing to honor the best achievements in film from the past year.

News.Az