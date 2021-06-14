OSCE Chairperson in Office welcomes return of Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan in exchange for mine maps

OSCE Chairperson in Office, Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde welcomed the return of 15 Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan back to Armenia in exchange for mine maps of the liberated Aghdam district.

“I welcome return of 15 detainees to Armenia today and handover to Azerbaijan of info that will facilitate demining,” she said on Twitter.

“Shows value of OSCE and Sweden's Chairmanship of the OSCE in 2021. These confidence building measures can help create an atmosphere for talks under auspices of Minsk Group co-chairs. Happy to work with Georgia, the US and the European Union,” Linde tweeted.

