OSCE, EU representatives review preparation for presidential election in Azerbaijan

Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov met with Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas, the CEC said in a message Feb. 21.

Panahov spoke about the cooperation of the CEC with authoritative international organizations and stressed that close relations were established with the EU during the elections held in previous years, and various projects were implemented within relations, according to Trend.

In his turn, Jankauskas inquired about Azerbaijan's electoral system, as well as preparation for the presidential election to be held April 11.

Panahov spoke about the work on holding free, fair and transparent election, as well as the planned large-scale projects.

Views on the issues of mutual interest and prospects for cooperation between organizations were exchanged during the meeting.

Panahov has today met with representatives of the Needs Assessment Mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR).

The OSCE/ODIHR Needs Assessment Mission inquired about the Azerbaijani electoral system, the principles of activity of the election commission, and preparation for the election scheduled for April 11.

The CEC chairman spoke about the electoral system.

“Corresponding actions are being consistently taken based on the plan of action approved by the CEC in connection with the presidential election,” Panahov said. “The main goal of all these events is to ensure the effective implementation of the voting rights of Azerbaijani citizens.”

