OSCE formally dissolves Minsk Group and related structures

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 1, the OSCE Ministerial Council adopted a decision on the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process and related structures, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministr said in astatement, News.Az reports.

"According to the decision, based on the joint letter of appeal of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia addressed to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office within the framework of the meeting of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia held in Washington D.C. on 8 August 2025, at the invitation and with participation of the President of the United States, the activities of the OSCE Minsk Process, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict dealt with by the OSCE Minsk Conference, and the High-Level Planning Group are terminated as of 1 September," the statement said.

"The OSCE Secretariat has been tasked with finalizing the administrative and technical issues arising from the closure of the aforementioned structures no later than 1 December 2025," it noted.

"In the decision, it is also declared that all decisions previously adopted within the OSCE framework in relation to the former Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict are invalid and not applicable," said the document.

"Accordingly, the closure of these institutions has been formalized, and all OSCE participating states have recognized that the aforementioned institutions, which were once established to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, have become redundant in the new circumstances following the resolution of the conflict."

"The adoption of the aforementioned decision is not only an indication of the acknowledgment at the international level of the reality that the Republic of Azerbaijan has restored its sovereign control and territorial integrity over its formerly occupied territories, thereby putting an end to the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, as well as of the peace agenda advanced by Azerbaijan, but also an important step towards the practical implementation of the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the normalization process at the Washington D.C. meeting on 8 August 2025," added the statement.

The ministry stated that the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue its principled and consistent position based on international law, towards strengthening peace and stability in the region.

News.Az