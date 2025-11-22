Yandex metrika counter

OSCE PA Special Representative set to visit Armenia

  • Region
  • Share
OSCE PA Special Representative set to visit Armenia
Photo credit: 1lurer.am

A delegation led by Luis Graça, Vice-President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) and Special Representative on the South Caucasus, will visit Armenia from November 22 to 26, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The delegation will be received by Sargis Khandanyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the Armenian Parliament.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      