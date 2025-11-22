OSCE PA Special Representative set to visit Armenia
A delegation led by Luis Graça, Vice-President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) and Special Representative on the South Caucasus, will visit Armenia from November 22 to 26, News.Az reports, citing local media.
The delegation will be received by Sargis Khandanyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the Armenian Parliament.