OSCE Permanent Council meeting discusses Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Vienna

The issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been discussed at the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna on March 2.

Report informs that Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the OSCE made a statement at the meeting.

"Armenia has occupied the territory of a neighboring state. This has been condemned by entire international community. For the last 25 years, Armenia has not moved an inch forward in its claims of “independence” or whatever dreams for the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan", the statement of the misson says.

"Azerbaijan will make sure that in next 25 years or 250 years this will not happen either and this is increasingly evident from the situation in the region. There is no single country supporting your claims. 190 members of the United Nations are supporting the cause of Azerbaijan. This is the reality. You should not create virtual reality, due to which you can blame everybody for supporting the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Look into the mirror and answer the question whether this situation fits to genuine interests of Armenian people, who are already moving to the neighboring countries and prefer not to live in Armenia", the statement reads.

News.Az

