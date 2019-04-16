OSCE to contact monitoring on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border on April 17, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on April 16.

The monitoring will be held in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Martin Schuster will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Ognjen Jovic will carry out the monitoring from the other side of the border.

News.Az

