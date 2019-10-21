OSCE to hold monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on Tuesday.

The monitoring exercise will be conducted in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Kojavand and Aghdam district, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Mihail Olaru will carry out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

