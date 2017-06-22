OSCE to monitor contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE is expected to monitor the line of confrontation between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on June 23, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told APA on June 22.

The monitoring will be held under the mandate of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative in Tapgaragoyunlu village of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district, the ministry said.



On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be carried out by Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru, Simon Tiller and representative of the High Level Planning Group (HLPG) Col. Iurii Dudchenko.



On the Azerbaijani territories occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring will be held by Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica, Ognjen Jovic and representative of the HLPG LTC Ralph Bosshard.

News.Az

