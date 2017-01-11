OSCE to monitor contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE is expected to monitor the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on January 12, said Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry on December 11.

The monitoring will be held under the mandate of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative along the line of contact in the direction of Ashagi Veyselli village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be conducted by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Hristo Hristov, Simon Tiller and representative of the High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) Major Chavit Eliyas.

In the territory of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring will be held by field assistant of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Peter Swedberg and HLPG Colonel Hans Lampalzer.

News.Az

